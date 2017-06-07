 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Defending Martin Shkreli: How His Lawyer Aims To Win



7/6/2017 6:10:01 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Is there a defense for Martin Shkreli, widely regarded as an unsympathetic hedge fund villain, for whom the consequences of a guilty verdict in his criminal trial may be up to 20 years in prison? A guilty verdict, if that is what a jury should return in August, must be based on applying the facts to the law, not whether Mr. Shkreli is likable or detestable, or as a response to the public outrage of his having exponentially marked up the price of Daraprim.

Read at Forbes


comments powered by Disqus
Forbes
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 