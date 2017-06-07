|
Defending Martin Shkreli: How His Lawyer Aims To Win
7/6/2017 6:10:01 AM
Is there a defense for Martin Shkreli, widely regarded as an unsympathetic hedge fund villain, for whom the consequences of a guilty verdict in his criminal trial may be up to 20 years in prison? A guilty verdict, if that is what a jury should return in August, must be based on applying the facts to the law, not whether Mr. Shkreli is likable or detestable, or as a response to the public outrage of his having exponentially marked up the price of Daraprim.
comments powered by