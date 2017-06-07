 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
A Pill To Replace Needles: Interview With Mir Imran, Chairman And CEO Of Rani Therapeutics



7/6/2017 6:08:00 AM

Operating within InCube Labs, a multi-disciplinary life sciences R&D lab based in Silicon Valley, Rani Therapeutics is developing a novel approach for the oral delivery of large-molecule drugs such as basal insulin, which is currently delivered via injections. By replacing painful injections with a painless, easy-to-take pill, the technology has the potential to drastically improve the lives of millions of patients suffering from diabetes, osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and many other chronic conditions.

