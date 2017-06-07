|
Closed Loop System Reads Brain Activity to Activate Neurostimulator Only When Needed, University of Washington Study Reveals
7/6/2017 6:06:21 AM
At the University of Washington researchers have been focusing on drastically improving the longevity and performance of deep brain stimulators for people suffering from essential tremor. These devices, implanted like pacemakers with electrode leads stretching up into the brain, run on internal batteries. The devices, not knowing when to quiet the symptoms of essential tremor are essentially kept on all the time.
comments powered by