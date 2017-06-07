Employer:
Court Papers Reveal
AstraZeneca PLC
(
AZN
) Was CEO Livid Over Protege's Defection to
GlaxoSmithKline
(
GSK
)
7/6/2017 5:54:12 AM
The chief executive of Astrazeneca sought to threaten and punish a key lieutenant by enforcing a 12-month notice period when his protégé tried to defect to its rival Glaxosmithkline, according to court documents obtained by The Times.
Pascal Soriot took personally the resignation of Luke Miels as head of Europe after he was poached to head the pharmaceuticals division of GSK, and threatened him over his visa in an attempt to unsettle his family life, Mr Miels has alleged.
The claims in High Court papers lift the lid on a bitter dispute involving two of Britain’s biggest drug companies and reveal the tensions that can arise when a senior figure decides to switch allegiance to a competitor.
Read at
The Sunday Times [South Africa]
Read at
News Release
