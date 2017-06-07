 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Court Papers Reveal AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Was CEO Livid Over Protege's Defection to GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)



7/6/2017

The chief executive of Astrazeneca sought to threaten and punish a key lieutenant by enforcing a 12-month notice period when his protégé tried to defect to its rival Glaxosmithkline, according to court documents obtained by The Times.

Pascal Soriot took personally the resignation of Luke Miels as head of Europe after he was poached to head the pharmaceuticals division of GSK, and threatened him over his visa in an attempt to unsettle his family life, Mr Miels has alleged.

The claims in High Court papers lift the lid on a bitter dispute involving two of Britain’s biggest drug companies and reveal the tensions that can arise when a senior figure decides to switch allegiance to a competitor.



