A Win for Prosecutors as Twitter Shuts Down Martin Shkreli's Latest Online Account



7/5/2017 7:01:58 AM

With federal prosecutors asking the judge in the Martin Shkreli case to gag the outspoken biotech exec, Twitter have already shut and locked the back door he had evidently found to worm his way back onto the social media platform.

This morning, I noticed that@BLMBro is now missing in action, suspended by the powers that be at Twitter, which had banned his first account after Shkreli began harassing a freelance journalist.

Over the weekend, The New York Times identified @BLMBro as his latest Twitter handle, where he has enjoyed roasting critics and being praised by his fans for his opinions on virtually everything.

