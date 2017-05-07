|
Omeros (OMER): Next Big Thing In Biotech
7/5/2017 6:36:15 AM
Omeros Corporation (OMER) is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and commercialize both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros has one of the most diverse pipelines and recently emerged as a strong investment target. The company has one marketed product and four drug candidates in clinical stage with various others in preclinical stage in their pipeline.
