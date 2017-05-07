|
Needle-Free Viscous Drug Injections: Interview With CEO Of Portal Instruments
7/5/2017 6:30:13 AM
High viscosity biologic drugs generally require syringe injections, but many patients are extremely uncomfortable around long needles and injection times can create a great deal of anxiety. Portal Instruments, a company out of Cambridge, Massachusetts, has developed a nearly automatic needle-free injector that reminds us of something doctors in science fiction movies would use. We spoke with Patrick Anquetil, CEO of Portal Instruments to find out exactly how a viscous liquid can be made to enter the body without a needle, what this means for the treatment of different diseases, and what additional features the company’s technology offers.
