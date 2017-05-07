 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Your Heartburn Drug Could Be Sending You To An Early Grave, BMJ Open Reveals



7/5/2017 6:28:03 AM

People taking a popular kind of heartburn medication may have an elevated risk of death over a five-year period, warns new research.

Participants in the new study from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis who took proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) emerged with a more pronounced risk of dying over the study period than people who had another kind of heartburn drug and those who didn’t take heartburn drugs at all.

Read at News Release


