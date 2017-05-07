|
Your Heartburn Drug Could Be Sending You To An Early Grave, BMJ Open Reveals
7/5/2017 6:28:03 AM
People taking a popular kind of heartburn medication may have an elevated risk of death over a five-year period, warns new research.
Participants in the new study from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis who took proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) emerged with a more pronounced risk of dying over the study period than people who had another kind of heartburn drug and those who didn’t take heartburn drugs at all.
