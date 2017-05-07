 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why Theranos Could Burn Through All Its Cash by the End of This Year



7/5/2017 6:26:58 AM

A year has elapsed since FORBES estimated that Palo Alto, Calif.-based blood testing startup Theranos's value had dropped from $9 billion to $800 million. A Boston-based medical technology venture investor thinks that figure is now too high.

This comes to mind in considering last week's news from the Wall Street Journal that Theranos has $54 million in cash remaining and is burning through $10 million a month on legal fees. Unless Theranos can raise more cash, it will bleed out by the end of 2017.

Read at Forbes


Forbes
   

