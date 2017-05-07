 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Bay Area's Coherus Dealt Another Blow as Daiichi Sankyo Discontinues Work on RA Drug



7/5/2017 6:16:13 AM

Daiichi Sankyo Announces Discontinuation of Etanercept Biosimilar (CHS-0214) Development in Japan

Tokyo, Japan (July 5, 2017) – Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (hereafter, Daiichi Sankyo) today announced that it has decided to discontinue the development of CHS-0214 in Japan, an investigational etanercept biosimilar* in rheumatoid arthritis conducted with the U.S. company, Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

 

The primary endpoint, evaluating the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis after the administration of CHS-0214, met the criteria of equivalence as defined in advance in CHS-0214 and reference product groups, achieving the intended purpose.

 

However, due to the fact that a commercial manufacturing process to enable the feasible supply of CHS-0214 in Japan cannot be established at this time, Daiichi Sankyo has decided to discontinue the development of CHS-0214 in Japan.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Biosimilars are biologic medical products that are similar to already approved biotechnology applied pharmaceuticals in terms of quality, safety, and efficacy but are developed by a different manufacturer.

