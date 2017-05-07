|
3 Key Reasons Why a Gilead (GILD)-Vertex (VRTX) Marriage May Not be a Match Made in Biotech Heaven
7/5/2017 5:37:53 AM
The idea of a marriage between Gilead Sciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals has been repeatedly floated by analysts for the better part of the last two years. After all, a deal to buy Vertex would easily fall within Gilead's price range, and it likely would be accretive to earnings within two years. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that a handful of analysts revisited this idea yet again last week.
