Eye Gene Therapy Firm NightstaRx Nabs Another $45 Million

Gene Therapy Leader Advancing Pipeline of Programs for Inherited
Retinal Diseases, Including Upcoming Phase 3 Trial for Choroideremia
BOSTON & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NightstaRx Limited (“Nightstar”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company
developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases, today
announced the completion of a $45 million Series C financing
transaction. New investors Wellington Management Company and Redmile
Group joined existing investors Syncona and New Enterprise Associates
(NEA) in the round.
“Nightstar combines industry-leading gene therapy, ophthalmology
expertise and clinical experience to advance a deep pipeline of
therapies for devastating inherited retinal diseases,” said David
Fellows, chief executive officer of Nightstar. “We are pleased to
welcome these investors in the financing, which will provide the capital
for us to move our pipeline forward so that we may help patients with
these disorders maintain their vision.”
The Series C proceeds will be used for the upcoming Phase 3 trial for
Nightstar’s lead product candidate NSR-REP1 for choroideremia, an
ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Nightstar’s product candidate
NSR-RPGR for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, and a planned Phase 1/2
clinical trial of a gene therapy product candidate for an inherited form
of macular dystrophy.
“As an original investor in Nightstar, our goal from day one was to
build a global gene therapy leader with the capability of developing
multiple programs for inherited retinal diseases. We welcome Wellington
Management and Redmile Group as investors and look forward to working
with them and NEA to fulfill Nightstar’s potential,” said Chris
Hollowood, chairman of the board of Nightstar and chief investment
officer of Syncona, a FTSE250 listed healthcare investment company
founded by the Wellcome Trust.
About Nightstar
Nightstar is a leading retinal gene therapy company focused on
developing and commercializing novel, potentially curative one-time
treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases
that would otherwise progress to blindness, and for which there are no
other treatment options. Nightstar’s lead program, NSR-REP1, is being
developed as a one-time treatment for patients with choroideremia, a
rare, inherited cause of progressive blindness that affects
approximately one in every 50,000 people. The results from a successful
Phase 1/2 trial of NSR-REP1 were published in the Lancet
in 2014 and in the New
England Journal of Medicine in 2016, and the program is advancing
toward the first pivotal Phase 3 registrational clinical trial for this
condition in the U.S., Europe, and Canada. Nightstar’s second gene
therapy program, NSR-RPGR, is being evaluated in the first Phase 1/2
gene therapy clinical trial to treat patients with X-linked retinitis
pigmentosa.
In addition to these two programs, Nightstar is evaluating several other
retinal gene therapy product candidates for entry into clinical trials.
The company was founded in 2014 by ophthalmology researchers at the
University of Oxford. For more information about Nightstar or its
clinical trials, please visit www.nightstarx.com.
