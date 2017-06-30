 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
The 10 Biggest Medtech M&A Deals So Far



6/30/2017 7:42:42 AM

Over the past several years, the healthcare industry as a whole has experienced an abundance of mergers and acquisitions – major players are buying up their peers in deals ranging from millions to billions. The trend is continuing, and the healthcare playing field continues to be shaped by these mega-transactions.

For the medical device industry, 2017 is already proving to be a busy year full of deals that are changing the landscape. In just 6 months, we’ve seen seen groundbreaking deals like Abbott’s $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude, Becton Dickinson’s $24 billion purchase of C.R. Bard and Medtronic’s $6.1 billion divestiture of its patient monitoring and recovery biz to Cardinal Health.

Read at MassDevice


