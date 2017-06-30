 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Pharma Bro's Hedge Fund Went From a Roaring Success to an Empty Shell in Just 30 Minutes



6/30/2017 7:21:50 AM

In 31 minutes a hedge fund managed by Martin Shkreli in 2012 went from a roaring success to an empty shell, one of his investors told a jury.

Sarah Hassan, 27, who gave Shkreli $300,000 to invest, said she got an email at 8:13 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2012, saying she was up $135,000, a return of 45 percent. At 8:44 p.m., Shkreli sent out a second email notifying Hassan and other investors he was shutting the fund down.

"We went through operational mishaps," Shkreli said in the email. "There is no longer any cash in the funds."

Read at Bloomberg


