Why Vertex (VRTX) Could Still be Gilead (GILD)'s Best Takeover Option



6/30/2017 6:58:26 AM

Gilead Sciences has yet to pull the trigger on a major acquisition, but all signs point to it doing so over the near to mid-term. Today, Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges went back to the 2015 well and said Vertex (NASDAQ: VRTX) is still the company's best option for a deal.

Porges sees Vertex as one of the few options Gilead has to offset the risks and inevitable erosion of their legacy product franchises, which he said: "is one of the greatest challenges in recent biopharmaceutical industry history."

