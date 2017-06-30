|
Why Vertex (VRTX) Could Still be Gilead (GILD)'s Best Takeover Option
6/30/2017 6:58:26 AM
Gilead Sciences has yet to pull the trigger on a major acquisition, but all signs point to it doing so over the near to mid-term. Today, Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges went back to the 2015 well and said Vertex (NASDAQ: VRTX) is still the company's best option for a deal.
Porges sees Vertex as one of the few options Gilead has to offset the risks and inevitable erosion of their legacy product franchises, which he said: "is one of the greatest challenges in recent biopharmaceutical industry history."
comments powered by