The 2 Biotechs That Turned $8,000 Into at Least $25,600 in Just One Year

We may all want to get rich quick, but smart investors understand that "slow and steady" wins the race. Just as you don't start off as a CEO, but have to work your way up the company ladder, having as a goal the chance to hit it big on a stock is not a reasonable way to look at the stock market. You're more likely to lose it all than to be the bigwig.Still, sometimes some stocks do reward investors with monumental returns in a very short span of time, so while you shouldn't seek out such opportunities, they're nice when they fall into your lap...or your portfolio.