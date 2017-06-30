|
The 9 Best-Selling Prescription Drugs In 2016 (Each One Topped $6 Billion)
6/30/2017 6:30:07 AM
Prescription drug costs in the U.S. are rising. And costs are going up despite a record number of generic drugs that are on the market.
One primary reason behind the continued increase of prescription drug costs is the greater number of specialty drugs that have been introduced by biopharmaceutical companies. These specialty drugs are used to treat complex or rare chronic conditions. Many of them are biologics, which are drugs derived from living cells.
comments powered by