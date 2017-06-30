 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Shire (SHPG) to Move 3,000+ Workers and Shift 100 Austria R&D Jobs to Two Main Massachusetts Campuses



6/30/2017 6:28:09 AM

Shire PLC, which has grown into the second-largest biotech employer in Massachusetts. after Sanofi Genzyme, has decided to redeploy its more than 3,000 workers — now scattered at a half-dozen sites across the state — to two main campuses in Cambridge and Lexington.

The consolidation will take place in a series of moves over the next four years. Hundreds of scientists and researchers who work for the Irish drug maker in Lexington will be shifted to Cambridge’s Kendall Square by mid-2019. Shire will also bring 100 other research jobs there from Austria and, by 2021, move its US headquarters from Lexington to Cambridge.

Read at Boston Globe


