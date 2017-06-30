|
Why Did These Generic Drugs’ Prices Jump As Much As 85%?
6/30/2017 6:27:49 AM
On June 13, as members of a Senate health panel gathered to discuss the rising cost of prescription drugs, the prices of 14 common medications were increased by some 20% to 85%.
The affected drugs would appear to be unlikely candidates for price hikes. All were generic drugs, which lack patent protection and therefore tend to be much less expensive, with prices, in fact, largely declining over time.
comments powered by