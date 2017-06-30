|
New System Makes Fast, Customized Antibiotic Treatments Possible, American Technion Society Reveals
6/30/2017 6:23:16 AM
A diagnostic system developed at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology enables rapid and accurate customization of the antibiotic to the patient. The system makes for faster diagnostics, earlier and more effective treatment of infectious bacteria, and improved patient recovery times. The findings were published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
