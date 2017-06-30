 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
M&A Chatter Begins After Sarepta (SRPT) Hired a Deal-Making Guru as New CEO



6/30/2017 6:14:16 AM

Sarepta Therapeutics stock popped for a time Thursday on speculation the biotech could be on the auction block after announcing the hiring of a new M&A savvy chief executive.

Ingram will succeed Ed Kaye as chief executive of Sarepta, the biotech said late Wednesday. Ingram was Allergan's (AGN) president — and front runner for chief executive — before its $66 billion takeover by Actavis in 2015. Kaye will remain on as an advisor.

