M&A Chatter Begins After Sarepta (SRPT) Hired a Deal-Making Guru as New CEO
6/30/2017 6:14:16 AM
Sarepta Therapeutics stock popped for a time Thursday on speculation the biotech could be on the auction block after announcing the hiring of a new M&A savvy chief executive.
Ingram will succeed Ed Kaye as chief executive of Sarepta, the biotech said late Wednesday. Ingram was Allergan's (AGN) president — and front runner for chief executive — before its $66 billion takeover by Actavis in 2015. Kaye will remain on as an advisor.
