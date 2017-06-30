 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

3 Biotechs With Bulging Pipelines That Could Also Become Attractive Takeover Targets



6/30/2017 6:09:38 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Biotech and pharmaceutical stocks have been in the political crosshairs for more than a year. The threat of government controls left the group attractively valued into 2017 but the potential for headline risks has kept most investors on the sidelines.

That is, until last week.

Read at Nasdaq


comments powered by Disqus
Nasdaq
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 