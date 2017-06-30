Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
3 Biotechs With Bulging Pipelines That Could Also Become Attractive Takeover Targets
6/30/2017 6:09:38 AM
Biotech and pharmaceutical stocks have been in the political crosshairs for more than a year. The threat of government controls left the group attractively valued into 2017 but the potential for headline risks has kept most investors on the sidelines.
That is, until last week.
Read at
Nasdaq
Related News
How
Pfizer
(PFE) Is Fueling The Pipelines Of Both Big And Small Competitors
Roche
(RHHBY) Snags Diabetes App Firm for Digital Health Push
M&A Chatter Begins After
Sarepta
(SRPT) Hired a Deal-Making Guru as New CEO
NantHealth
(NH)'s
Soon-Shiong
Sued for Attempting to Take Over
Altor BioScience
for a Lowball Price
Covestro
Promises To Cash Out Shareholders If No Takeover Happens
What
Biogen
(BIIB) CFO's Departure Means for Company's M&A Strategy
FDA
Approval of Drug May Have Made This Bay Area Pharma a New M&A Target
Valeant
(VRX): Was
iNova Pharma
Sale The Worst Deal Ever?
New
GlaxoSmithKline
(GSK) CEO Looks To Unload Sports Nutrition Brand Successor Bought For $205 Million
Why
Pfizer
(PFE) Should Take The Plunge And Sell Its Consumer Biz
