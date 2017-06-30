 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Study Finds Hackers Could Use Brainwaves To Steal Passwords, University of Alabama at Birmingham Reveals



6/30/2017 6:09:20 AM

Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham suggest that brainwave-sensing headsets, also known as EEG or electroencephalograph headsets, need better security after a study reveals hackers could guess a user's passwords by monitoring their brainwaves.

EEG headsets are advertised as allowing users to use only their brains to control robotic toys and video games specifically developed to be played with an EEG headset. There are only a handful on the market, and they range in price from $150 to $800.

