Dova Pharma Targets A 9-Figure Opportunity, But Should You Buy Its IPO?
6/30/2017 6:03:47 AM
Patients with thrombocytopenia already receive treatment with drugs that work the same way Dova Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:DOVA) lead drug candidate does, but that isn't stopping the freshly minted company from planning a Food and Drug Administration filing this year. Can Dova Pharmaceuticals capture sales in this indication, and are its shares a buy following its IPO yesterday? Read on to learn more about this company's prospects.
