7 Reasons To Sell AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Now



6/30/2017 5:51:17 AM

AstraZeneca's (AZN) stock has risen 26% percent so far this year and isn't that far off of an all-time high, which was set back in 2014. Even with positive results for Imfinzi, the price surge that's occurred this year is surprising given AstraZeneca's poor sales performance over the last couple of years. Leverage has increased and free cash flow has deteriorated, which no longer supports the large dividend payment. Quite simply, there's never been a better time to sell AstraZeneca.

Read at Seeking Alpha


