Google (GOOG) Search Data Can Predict Cancer Incidence And Mortality
6/30/2017 5:49:36 AM
Searching about health and illness? These are among the most popular search topics. It seems that some of this search data may provide validated information on both the incidence and mortality from certain forms of cancer. In a recent study published in JAMA Dermatology, researchers asked a simple question:
Does state-specific internet search volume correlate with incidence and mortality rates of common cancers in the United States?
