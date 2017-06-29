Alkermes (ALKS) Slips as Weight Gain Concerns Sully Late-Stage Schizophrenia Data

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alkermes
plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) today announced positive preliminary topline
results from ENLIGHTEN-1, the first of two key phase 3 studies in the
ENLIGHTEN clinical development program for ALKS 3831, an
investigational, novel, once-daily, oral atypical antipsychotic drug
candidate for the treatment of schizophrenia. ENLIGHTEN-1 was a
multinational, double-blind, randomized, phase 3 study that evaluated
the antipsychotic efficacy, safety and tolerability of ALKS 3831
compared to placebo over four weeks in 403 patients experiencing an
acute exacerbation of schizophrenia. The study also included a
comparator arm of olanzapine, an established atypical antipsychotic
agent with proven efficacy. The study met the prespecified primary
endpoint, with ALKS 3831 demonstrating statistically significant
reductions from baseline in Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS)
scores compared to placebo (p<0.001). Data from the study also showed
that olanzapine achieved similar improvements from baseline PANSS
scores, compared to placebo (p=0.004). The study also met its key
secondary endpoint of improvement on the Clinical Global Impression –
Severity (CGI-S) scale for ALKS 3831 versus placebo (p=0.002). ALKS 3831
is designed to provide the strong antipsychotic efficacy of olanzapine
and a differentiated safety profile with favorable weight and metabolic
properties.
“The positive results of ENLIGHTEN-1 provide clear evidence of the
safety, tolerability and antipsychotic efficacy of ALKS 3831 in a large,
randomized registration trial,” said Elliot Ehrich, M.D., Executive Vice
President of Research and Development at Alkermes. “The results of this
phase 3 study also provide additional evidence of the antipsychotic
properties of ALKS 3831 relative to olanzapine, an agent well known to
clinicians. We look forward to completing our analysis of this large
study and presenting the data at a future medical meeting.”
“Many physicians recognize the powerful efficacy profile of olanzapine,
but are hesitant to prescribe it given the severe weight gain and
metabolic side effects commonly associated with its use,” said Christoph
Correll, M.D., Professor of Psychiatry and Molecular Medicine at Hofstra
Northwell School of Medicine. “A new antipsychotic with robust efficacy
and a favorable weight and metabolic profile compared to olanzapine
would be a welcome addition to the schizophrenia treatment landscape.
This study confirms a key element of this profile, with a clear
demonstration of efficacy in a large, well-conducted clinical trial.”
Overall, 91% of patients who received ALKS 3831 completed the study,
compared to 89% of patients who received olanzapine and 83% of patients
who received placebo. The most common adverse events for both the ALKS
3831 and olanzapine treatment groups were weight gain, somnolence and
dry mouth.
Alkermes will present comprehensive data from the ENLIGHTEN-1 study at
an upcoming medical meeting and submit the results for publication in a
peer-reviewed journal. ENLIGHTEN-2, a six-month phase 3 study evaluating
the weight gain profile of olanzapine compared to ALKS 3831, is ongoing
with data expected in 2018.
About the ENLIGHTEN-1 Study
ENLIGHTEN-1
was a multinational, double-blind, randomized, phase 3 study that
evaluated the antipsychotic efficacy, safety and tolerability of ALKS
3831 compared to placebo over four weeks in patients experiencing an
acute exacerbation of schizophrenia. The study also included a
comparator arm of olanzapine, an established atypical antipsychotic
agent with proven efficacy but also metabolic liabilities, including
significant weight gain.1 The trial included adult patients
who met the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders –
Fifth Edition criteria for schizophrenia, and had a PANSS score of
80 or higher at study baseline.
A total of 403 patients were randomized in a 1:1:1 manner to receive
once-daily, oral tablets of ALKS 3831, olanzapine or placebo for four
weeks. Patients randomized to the ALKS 3831 treatment group received a
bilayer fixed-dose tablet of 10 mg samidorphan co-formulated with either
10 or 20 mg of olanzapine. Patients randomized to the olanzapine
treatment group received either 10 or 20 mg of olanzapine. The primary
efficacy endpoint of the study was the mean change from baseline at Week
4 in PANSS total score for ALKS 3831 compared to placebo, using a Mixed
Model with Repeated Measurements (MMRM) model. The key secondary
endpoint of the study was change from baseline in the CGI-S score at
Week 4.
All participants who completed the double-blind portion of the study
were eligible to continue in an open-label, long-term safety study and
receive ALKS 3831 for an additional 12 months. The objective of the
extension phase of the study is to assess the long-term safety,
tolerability and durability of effect of ALKS 3831.
About the ENLIGHTEN Clinical Development Program
The
ENLIGHTEN clinical development program for ALKS 3831 is comprised of two
key studies: a study evaluating the antipsychotic efficacy of ALKS 3831
compared to placebo over four weeks and a study assessing weight gain
with ALKS 3831 compared to olanzapine in patients with schizophrenia
over six months. The program also includes supportive studies to
evaluate the pharmacokinetic and metabolic profile of ALKS 3831, the
effect on body weight of ALKS 3831 in young adult patients early in
their illness, and long-term safety.
About ALKS 3831
ALKS 3831 is a
proprietary, investigational medicine designed as a broad-spectrum
antipsychotic for the treatment of schizophrenia. ALKS 3831 is composed
of samidorphan, a novel, new molecular entity co-formulated with the
established antipsychotic agent, olanzapine, in a single bilayer tablet.
Weight gain is a common and clinically relevant metabolic side effect of
atypical antipsychotic medications, and olanzapine, commercially
available as ZYPREXA®, has one of the highest incidences and
greatest amounts of weight gain among the widely prescribed products in
this class of drugs.1 ALKS 3831 is designed to provide the
strong antipsychotic efficacy of olanzapine and a differentiated safety
profile with favorable weight and metabolic properties.
About Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia
is a chronic, severe and disabling brain disorder. The disease is marked
by positive symptoms (hallucinations and delusions) and negative
symptoms (depression, blunted emotions and social withdrawal), as well
as by disorganized thinking. An estimated 2.4 million American adults
have schizophrenia,2 with men and women affected equally.
About Alkermes
Alkermes plc is
a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing
innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS)
diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and
a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic
diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple
sclerosis. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D
center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility
in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio.
For more information, please visit Alkermes’ website at www.alkermes.com.
ZYPREXA® is a registered trademark of Eli Lilly & Company.
