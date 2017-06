Medtronic (MDT) Close to Resolving Thousands of Infuse Lawsuits

Medical device giant Medtronic PLC has told investors that the company is ready to close the book on one of its biggest and longest-running legal headaches, involving the controversial back-surgery product Infuse.Infuse includes a genetically engineered protein that causes bones to fuse rapidly after lower back pain surgery. Thousands of patients claim the chemical was used inappropriately, causing permanent, debilitating injuries. In a securities filing Tuesday, Minnesota-run Medtronic revealed that it has reached agreements to settle “substantially all” of the 6,000 actual and threatened Infuse lawsuits.