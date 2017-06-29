 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Medtronic (MDT) Close to Resolving Thousands of Infuse Lawsuits



6/29/2017 7:16:44 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Medical device giant Medtronic PLC has told investors that the company is ready to close the book on one of its biggest and longest-running legal headaches, involving the controversial back-surgery product Infuse.

Infuse includes a genetically engineered protein that causes bones to fuse rapidly after lower back pain surgery. Thousands of patients claim the chemical was used inappropriately, causing permanent, debilitating injuries. In a securities filing Tuesday, Minnesota-run Medtronic revealed that it has reached agreements to settle “substantially all” of the 6,000 actual and threatened Infuse lawsuits.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 