80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Medtronic
(
MDT
) Close to Resolving Thousands of Infuse Lawsuits
6/29/2017 7:16:44 AM
Medical device giant Medtronic PLC has told investors that the company is ready to close the book on one of its biggest and longest-running legal headaches, involving the controversial back-surgery product Infuse.
Infuse includes a genetically engineered protein that causes bones to fuse rapidly after lower back pain surgery. Thousands of patients claim the chemical was used inappropriately, causing permanent, debilitating injuries. In a securities filing Tuesday, Minnesota-run Medtronic revealed that it has reached agreements to settle “substantially all” of the 6,000 actual and threatened Infuse lawsuits.
Star Tribune
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
