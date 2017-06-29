 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Roche (RHHBY) to Slash 75 Jobs in Massachusetts, More Consolidation to Come



6/29/2017 6:36:17 AM

Swiss drug giant Roche AG will cut about 75 jobs in central Massachusetts as part of a broader consolidation of its research and development operations, the company said Tuesday.

Under the plan, Roche will halt manufacturing at a site in Marlborough by the fourth quarter and shift operations to other Roche facilities in the United States and Europe, said Todd Siesky, vice president at Roche Molecular Diagnostics in Pleasanton, Calif.

Separately, he said Roche, which acquired the biotech Genentech Inc. in 2009, will disclose a new consolidated locations for several Boston area operations in the near future.

Read at Boston Globe


