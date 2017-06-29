Biotech Startups Salivate as Atlas Venture Launches $350 Million Fund

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlas
Venture, a leading early stage venture capital firm investing in
groundbreaking biotech innovation, today announced the closing of its
eleventh fund, raising $350 million in a highly oversubscribed
fundraise. With Fund XI, Atlas Venture will continue to advance its
mission of doing well by doing good, building biotech companies
to deliver high-impact therapies to patients.
“We’ve been humbled by the interest from the investor community in Fund
XI,” said Atlas partner Jean-François Formela. “The deep support shown
by limited partners who have invested alongside us for multiple funds,
as well as by those that are joining us for the first time, is a strong
validation of our model.”
Partnering with experienced entrepreneurs-in-residence, Atlas Venture
creates new startups focused on cutting-edge innovation, sourced from
leading global institutions and the team’s entrepreneurial networks.
From product engine platforms to asset-centric entities, Atlas matches
the business model and strategy to the underlying scientific
opportunity. The firm’s in-house incubation space in the heart of
Kendall Square enables Atlas’ team to be hands-on collaborators with
companies from inception through the goal of creating transformational
new medicines.
Atlas Venture has been building and investing in innovative
biotechnology startups for more than two decades. “We are excited to be
working at the forefront of scientific innovation to develop novel
therapies for patients,” said Atlas partner Jason Rhodes. “With
exceptional entrepreneurs as our partners, we look forward to continuing
to build companies that will shape the future of medicine.”
Beyond Formela and Rhodes, the five investing partners in Fund XI also
include Kevin Bitterman, Bruce Booth, and David Grayzel. In Fund XI,
Peter Barrett will transition into a venture partner role where he will
focus on actively managing existing Atlas investments and assisting in
firm operations.
About Atlas Venture
Atlas Venture is a leading biotech venture capital firm. With the goal
of doing well by doing good, we have been building breakthrough biotech
startups since 1993. We work side by side with exceptional scientists
and entrepreneurs to translate high impact science into medicines for
patients. Our seed-led venture creation strategy rigorously selects and
focuses investment on the most compelling opportunities to build
scalable businesses and realize value. For more information, please
visit www.atlasventure.com.