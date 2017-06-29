|
5 Of The Best Juror Excuses In The Martin Shkreli Case Thus Far
6/29/2017 6:15:55 AM
U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto is having a tough time with jury selection for Martin Shkreli’s high-profile securities fraud case now underway in Brooklyn, New York.
Matsumoto had hoped to kick things off on Monday, but the notoriety of the accused, along with his now-defunct Twitter handle, seem to be getting in the way.
According to the New York Post, the judge churned through 134 potential jurors on Monday.
comments powered by