 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

5 Of The Best Juror Excuses In The Martin Shkreli Case Thus Far



6/29/2017 6:15:55 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto is having a tough time with jury selection for Martin Shkreli’s high-profile securities fraud case now underway in Brooklyn, New York.

Matsumoto had hoped to kick things off on Monday, but the notoriety of the accused, along with his now-defunct Twitter handle, seem to be getting in the way.

According to the New York Post, the judge churned through 134 potential jurors on Monday.

Read at MedCity News


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 