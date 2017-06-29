 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Preventing The Spread Of HIV With One Simple Gadget



6/29/2017

In 2007, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNAIDS cited that Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision can reduce the risk of HIV infection by approximately 60 percent in high risk areas such as Sub Saharan Africa. So to save millions of lives and billions of dollars in long-term HIV/AIDS healthcare costs, UNAIDS is leading a campaign that involves the circumcision of 27 million men.

But how do you get million so men to willingly opt into such a personal and potentially dangerous procedure?

Read at Forbes


Forbes
  		 
HIV/AIDS

