Sanpower Group Closes Acquisition Of Dendreon (DNDN)

SEAL BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC (“Dendreon”) today announced the close of a
transaction in which Sanpower Group, a private Chinese conglomerate,
acquired Dendreon from an affiliate of Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International, Inc. for $819.9 million in cash.
By operating as a standalone company, under the ownership of Sanpower
Group, Dendreon will strive to further accelerate and expand access to
its flagship immunotherapy product PROVENGE® (sipuleucel-T)
to prostate cancer patients worldwide. This is an important goal as the
global incidence of prostate cancer continues to climb.
“The first order of business is to work to accelerate the growth
trajectory we’ve established over the last two years. PROVENGE remains a
groundbreaking therapy, with a demonstrated overall survival benefit and
a manageable safety profile,” said Dendreon CEO James Caggiano. “Having
treated over 20,000 metastatic prostate cancer patients since PROVENGE
was approved, our aim now is to treat a larger percentage of the more
than 40,000 men who are afflicted with this disease each year.”
Since being purchased by Valeant two years ago, Dendreon has achieved
consistent growth in the use of PROVENGE. Enrollments (prescriptions) of
PROVENGE grew by more than 10 percent from 2015 to 2016.
The Dendreon leadership, commercial, sales, manufacturing and operations
teams will remain in place following closing, focusing on the continued
delivery of life-extending cancer immuno-oncology treatments to those in
need.
The acquisition of Dendreon is a milestone for Sanpower Group, its first
in the U.S. healthcare sector. “PROVENGE is the first immunotherapy
approved and marketed in the U.S. We will work with the relevant
authorities to bring PROVENGE to other markets, especially to China and
SE Asia. We also plan to evaluate PROVENGE usage in early-stage prostate
cancer, with the hope of curing more men of the disease,” remarked
Sanpower Chairman Yuan Yafei. “Dendreon brings unique strategic value to
our portfolio, and coupled with the largest cord blood bank in the
world, our goal is to become a leader in stem cells and immune-oncology.
We also plan to add on adjacent assets to Dendreon to enrich its
pipeline.”
PROVENGE was the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved
personalized immunotherapy for cancer – and remains the only autologous
immunotherapy in the world approved for human use.
About PROVENGE® (sipuleucel-T)
PROVENGE® (sipuleucel-T) is an autologous cellular
immunotherapy indicated for the treatment of asymptomatic or minimally
symptomatic metastatic castrate-resistant (hormone refractory) prostate
cancer.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Acute Infusion Reactions: Acute infusion reactions (reported
within 1 day of infusion) may occur and include nausea, vomiting,
fatigue, fever, rigor or chills, respiratory events (dyspnea, hypoxia,
and bronchospasm), syncope, hypotension, hypertension, and tachycardia.
Thromboembolic Events: Thromboembolic events, including deep
venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, can occur following infusion
of PROVENGE. The clinical significance and causal relationship are
uncertain. Most patients had multiple risk factors for these events.
PROVENGE should be used with caution in patients with risk factors for
thromboembolic events.
Vascular Disorders: Cerebrovascular events (hemorrhagic/ischemic
strokes and transient ischemic attacks) and cardiovascular disorders
(myocardial infarctions) have been reported following infusion of
PROVENGE. The clinical significance and causal relationship are
uncertain. Most patients had multiple risk factors for these events.
Handling Precautions: PROVENGE is not tested for transmissible
infectious diseases.
Concomitant Chemotherapy or Immunosuppressive Therapy: Chemotherapy
or immunosuppressive agents (such as systemic corticosteroids) given
concurrently with the leukapheresis procedure or PROVENGE has not been
studied. Concurrent use of immune-suppressive agents may alter the
efficacy and/or safety of PROVENGE.
Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions reported in
clinical trials (= 15% of patients receiving PROVENGE) were chills,
fatigue, fever, back pain, nausea, joint ache, and headache.
For full Prescribing Information, please visit http://www.dendreon.com/Products.
About Dendreon
Dendreon is a healthcare company whose mission is to transform lives
through the discovery, development, commercialization and manufacturing
of novel personalized immune-therapeutics for cancer. Dendreon
manufactures PROVENGE® (sipuleucel-T), which was approved by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2010. Dendreon is
exploring the application of additional product candidates for the
potential treatment of a variety of cancers. Dendreon is headquartered
in Seal Beach, Calif. For more information, please visit http://www.dendreon.com.
About Sanpower Group
Established in 1993, Sanpower Group has become one of the largest
private conglomerates in China. Headquartered in Nanjing, it offers a
global platform for its three primary sectors: Healthcare, Retail and
Financial Services. Sanpower Group has controlling stakes in more than
100 subsidiaries and has a 100,000-strong global workforce, including
40,000 based internationally. Sanpower Group currently generates over
RMB 120 billion in annual revenue. For more information, please visit http://en.sanpowergroup.com/.
About Sanpower Group Healthcare Sector
In recent years, Sanpower Group has determined the direction for
Healthcare sector's growth, including health care, home care, genetic
testing, precision medical and other fields.
In fact, Sanpower Group previously acquired AnKangTong, Natali and A.S.
Nursing Company. In 2016, the group announced the acquisition of China
Cord Blood Corporation and Shandong Cord Blood Bank, this means that it
has emerged as the world's largest cord blood banking operator. The
group also owns many medical and health institutions.
The acquisition of PROVENGE is an important step in the area of
precision medical treatment for Sanpower Group. The big data from its
cord blood bank provides the foundation for precise medical care. The
acquisition of PROVENGE has allowed the group to expand its umbilical
cord blood bank from the basics to its practical application, and has
taken a strategic step in further laying out precise medical care.
The incidence of prostate cancer increases significantly in China.
According to a sampling survey, the incidence of prostate cancer in
China increased by 10 times within 20 years. Therefore, PROVENGE in
China will have a broad market and prospects for development. "We aim to
introduce one of the most advanced medical technologies and treatments
to China and also other major Asian markets, and make Sanpower Group a
leading Chinese enterprise in cellular immunotherapy," said Yuan Yafei,
Chairman of Sanpower Group.