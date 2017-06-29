|
How These 2 Drugmakers Could be Biotech's Brightest Stars
6/29/2017 6:12:45 AM
Even though biotech has been sky-rocketing over the last five years, the industry's eye-popping growth spurt isn't showing any signs of slowing down. In fact, EvaluatePharma estimates that global prescription drug sales will rise at an astounding compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 6.5% until 2022.
However, not all biotechs are created equal from a growth standpoint. Celgene and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, for instance, are forecast to far outpace their large cap biotech peers in terms of sales growth in the coming years.
