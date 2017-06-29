New MRI Technique Images Glucose In Body To Spot Tumors, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) Study Reveals

|
Scientists at the German Cancer Research Center have developed a highly sensitive magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system that can image tumors in the body, without the need for conventional contrast agents or radioactivity.
Normally, doctors often inject a contrast agent into the blood before an MRI scan. The contrast agent circulates in the blood stream and can be detected during the scan. However, it doesn’t enter the cells themselves. Nutrients like glucose, however, do.
