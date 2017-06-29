Biogen (BIIB) Release: New Data Reaffirm Clinically Meaningful Benefit Of SPINRAZA (Nusinersen) In Individuals With Spinal Muscular Atrophy Across Disease Severity

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) will present robust efficacy and safety data from Phase 2
and 3 SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) studies at the Cure SMA 2017
Annual SMA Conference in Orlando, Fl, June 29 – July 2, 2017. The
breadth of data presented reinforces the significant and clinically
meaningful efficacy of SPINRAZA on the achievement of motor milestones
and measures of motor function across a broad range of individuals with
spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), as well as on survival endpoints in
infantile-onset SMA.
“Data presented at the Cure SMA 2017 Annual SMA Conference further
demonstrate the significant impact of SPINRAZA and the benefits of early
treatment initiation. We are encouraged to see unprecedented motor
function gains in infants on permanent ventilation and a continued
favorable benefit-risk profile across a broad population including no
increase in risk of adverse events in children who have developed
scoliosis.” said Wildon Farwell, M.D., M.P.H., senior medical director,
Clinical Development, Biogen. “As part of our mission to make a
meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by SMA, we continue
to collect and evaluate data to provide a deeper understanding of the
impact of SPINRAZA across SMA populations and share those results with
the SMA community.”
New SPINRAZA Data Show Robust Efficacy and Safety Across Broad Range
of Individuals with SMA
In an analysis of the Phase 3 ENDEAR
end of study results, a greater proportion of infants with SMA on
permanent ventilation treated with SPINRAZA demonstrated clinical
benefits compared to untreated infants.
End of study data from both the Phase 3 ENDEAR and CHERISH studies
further demonstrate that earlier SPINRAZA treatment in individuals with
SMA may lead to improved outcomes. In individuals with shorter disease
durations (i.e., generally younger at symptom onset), infants in ENDEAR
demonstrated a lower risk of death or permanent ventilation and children
in CHERISH demonstrated greater motor function improvement from baseline
to 15 months compared to untreated individuals.
In addition, further results from the interim analysis of the Phase 2
NURTURE study highlight the clinically meaningful efficacy of SPINRAZA
on event-free survival, measures of motor function and achievement of
motor milestones when administered to infants with genetically-diagnosed
SMA before symptom onset.
“New SPINRAZA data continue to reinforce the positive results seen in
clinical studies and in my own practice,” said Thomas Crawford, M.D.,
co-director, Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinic at Johns Hopkins
Medicine. “The SPINRAZA clinical development program demonstrates
the impact of early treatment. The additional NURTURE data extends this
finding by showing substantial improvements in motor milestones,
generally consistent with normal development among infants with SMA who
have yet to manifest symptoms before they were treated with SPINRAZA.”
SPINRAZA demonstrated a favorable benefit-risk profile, with commonly
reported adverse events consistent with those expected in the general
SMA population or related to a lumbar puncture procedure. Safety data
involving the intrathecal administration of SPINRAZA showed the
incidence and nature of the most common lumbar puncture-related adverse
events were similar in children with later-onset SMA with or without
scoliosis in the clinical studies.
Biogen to Participate in 15 Presentations at the Meeting
Select
SPINRAZA data highlights are included below:
-
Infants and children with SMA treated with nusinersen in clinical
trials: Experience of risk for respiratory or other events with repeat
anesthesia/sedation for intrathecal administration. June 29, 2017:
4:30-6:30 p.m. ET
-
Infants and children with SMA treated with nusinersen in clinical
trials: An integrated safety analysis. June 30, 2017: 12:45
p.m.-2:45 p.m. ET
-
Nusinersen demonstrates efficacy in infants with and without
permanent ventilation: Final results from the ENDEAR study. July
1, 2017: 11:00 a.m. ET
-
Efficacy and safety of nusinersen in genetically diagnosed infants
with presymptomatic spinal muscular atrophy (SMA): Results from the
second interim analysis of the ongoing, phase 2 NURTURE study.
July 1, 2017: 11:20 a.m. ET
-
Efficacy and safety of nusinersen in children with later-onset
spinal muscular atrophy (SMA): End of study results from the phase 3
CHERISH. July 1, 2017: 11:40 a.m. ET
For more information about SPINRAZA and U.S. prescribing information,
visit www.SPINRAZA.com.
SPINRAZA Program Status
SPINRAZA was first approved by the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of SMA in
pediatric and adult patients on December 23, 2016 within three months of
regulatory filing. The European Commission (EC) granted a marketing
authorization for SPINRAZA for the treatment of 5q SMA on June 1, 2017,
making SPINRAZA the first approved treatment in the European Union for
SMA.
Biogen has also submitted regulatory filings in Japan, Canada,
Australia, Switzerland, and Brazil and plans to initiate additional
filings in other countries in 2017.
Biogen licensed the global rights to develop, manufacture and
commercialize SPINRAZA from Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS), a
leader in antisense therapeutics. Biogen and Ionis conducted an
innovative clinical development program that moved SPINRAZA from its
first dose in humans in 2011 to its first regulatory approval in five
years.
About SMA 1-5
Spinal muscular atrophy
(SMA) is characterized by loss of motor neurons in the spinal cord and
lower brain stem, resulting in severe and progressive muscular atrophy
and weakness. Ultimately, individuals with the most severe type of SMA
can become paralyzed and have difficulty performing the basic functions
of life, like breathing and swallowing.
Due to a loss of, or defect in, the SMN1 gene, people with SMA do not
produce enough SMN protein, which is critical for the maintenance of
motor neurons. The severity of SMA correlates with the amount of SMN
protein. People with Type 1 SMA, the form that requires the most
intensive and supportive care, produce very little SMN protein and do
not achieve the ability to sit without support or live beyond two years
without respiratory support. People with Type 2 and Type 3 SMA produce
greater amounts of SMN protein and have less severe, but still
life-altering forms of SMA.
About SPINRAZA® (nusinersen)
SPINRAZA
is being developed globally for the treatment of SMA.
SPINRAZA is an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO), using Ionis
Pharmaceuticals’ proprietary antisense technology, that is designed to
treat SMA caused by mutations or deletions in the SMN1 gene located in
chromosome 5q that leads to SMN protein deficiency. SPINRAZA alters the
splicing of SMN2 pre-mRNA in order to increase production of full-length
SMN protein.6 ASOs are short synthetic strings of nucleotides
designed to selectively bind to target RNA and regulate gene expression.
Through use of this technology, SPINRAZA has the potential to increase
the amount of full-length SMN protein in individuals with SMA.
SPINRAZA must be administered via intrathecal injection, which delivers
therapies directly to the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) around the spinal
cord,7 where motor neurons degenerate in individuals with SMA
due to insufficient levels of survival motor neuron (SMN) protein.8
SPINRAZA demonstrated a favorable benefit-risk profile. The most common
adverse reactions reported for SPINRAZA were upper respiratory
infection, lower respiratory infection and constipation. Serious adverse
reactions of atelectasis were more frequent in SPINRAZA-treated
patients. Coagulation abnormalities and thrombocytopenia, including
acute severe thrombocytopenia, have been observed after administration
of some antisense oligonucleotides. Individuals may be at increased risk
of bleeding complications. Renal toxicity has been observed after
administration of some antisense oligonucleotides. SPINRAZA is present
in and excreted by the kidney.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine,
Biogen discovers, develops and delivers innovative therapies worldwide
for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative
diseases. Founded in 1978, Biogen is a pioneer in biotechnology and
today the Company has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat
multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first and only approved treatment
for spinal muscular atrophy, and is at the forefront of neurology
research for conditions including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s
disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biogen also manufactures and
commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics. For more information,
please visit www.biogen.com.
