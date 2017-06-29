|
How Pfizer (PFE) is Fueling the Pipelines of Both Big and Small Competitors
6/29/2017 6:04:54 AM
Four years ago, Bioventus, a self-described leader in orthopedic healing, announced that it had obtained worldwide exclusive access to Pfizer’s bone morphogenetic protein portfolio of development programs as well as associated intellectual property. Pfizer’s rationale for giving up these assets was easily explained by Dr. Jose Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos, at that time Pfizer’s head of biotherapeutics R&D.
“As Pfizer continues to prioritize and actively manage our dynamic pipeline, we have looked for strong partners who are best suited to advance programs outside our core focus areas.
