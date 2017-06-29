 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Hacking The Human Brain—Lab-Made Synapses For Artificial Intelligence, American Chemical Society Reveals



6/29/2017 6:04:51 AM

One of the greatest challenges facing artificial intelligence development is understanding the human brain and figuring out how to mimic it. Now, one group reports in ACS Nano that they have developed an artificial synapse capable of simulating a fundamental function of our nervous system -- the release of inhibitory and stimulatory signals from the same "pre-synaptic" terminal.

Read at ScienceDaily


