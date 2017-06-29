 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Injectable Plant-Based Nanoparticles Delay Tumor Progression, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine Study



6/29/2017 6:02:40 AM

Researchers from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in collaboration with researchers from Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine and RWTH Aachen University (Germany) have adapted virus particles—that normally infect potatoes—to serve as cancer drug delivery devices for mice. But in a recent article published in Nano Letters, the team showed injecting the virus particles alongside chemotherapy drugs, instead of packing the drugs inside, may provide an even more potent benefit.

