Omeros (OMER) Pursuing Legal Action Against Short Seller for Report That Caused Stock to Tank This Week

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) stated today that it is aware of a report posted on-line by “Art Doyle,” an entity or group that appears to be concealing its identity and is purportedly writing on behalf of itself or one or more employers. “Art Doyle” self-identifies as having a short position in Omeros’ stock. While the company does not routinely respond to defamatory statements, given this report’s egregious nature, the company elected to respond. This report is replete with falsehoods, misleading statements and incorrect analyses and conclusions. “Art Doyle” states that it stands to profit in the event that Omeros’ share price declines. The report is actionable and the company is pursuing legal remedies. Omeros intends to hold all responsible parties accountable.

Omeros accurately reports the status and results of its commercial, clinical and development programs. The company continues to focus on growing its sales of OMIDRIA® (phenylephrine and ketorolac) 1%/0.3%, to advancing OMS721, its lead MASP-2 inhibitor, through Phase 3 clinical development, including subcutaneous and intravenous formulations, and to progressing its pipeline of additional clinical and preclinical programs.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. Part of its proprietary PharmacoSurgery® platform, the company’s first drug product, OMIDRIA® (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection) 1% / 0.3%, was broadly launched in the U.S. in April 2015. OMIDRIA is the first and only FDA-approved drug (1) for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens (IOL) replacement to maintain pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis (pupil constriction) and to reduce postoperative ocular pain and (2) that contains an NSAID for intraocular use. In the European Union, the European Commission has approved OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery and lens replacement procedures to maintain mydriasis (pupil dilation), prevent miosis (pupil constriction), and to reduce postoperative eye pain. Omeros has multiple Phase 3 and Phase 2 clinical-stage development programs focused on: complement-associated thrombotic microangiopathies; complement-mediated glomerulonephropathies; Huntington’s disease and cognitive impairment; and addictive and compulsive disorders. In addition, Omeros has a proprietary G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) platform and controls 54 new GPCR drug targets and corresponding compounds, a number of which are in preclinical development. The company also exclusively possesses a novel antibody-generating platform.

