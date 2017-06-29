Omeros (OMER) Pursuing Legal Action Against Short Seller for Report That Caused Stock to Tank This Week

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) stated today that it is aware of a
report posted on-line by “Art Doyle,” an entity or group that appears to
be concealing its identity and is purportedly writing on behalf of
itself or one or more employers. “Art Doyle” self-identifies as having a
short position in Omeros’ stock. While the company does not routinely
respond to defamatory statements, given this report’s egregious nature,
the company elected to respond. This report is replete with falsehoods,
misleading statements and incorrect analyses and conclusions. “Art
Doyle” states that it stands to profit in the event that Omeros’ share
price declines. The report is actionable and the company is pursuing
legal remedies. Omeros intends to hold all responsible parties
accountable.
Omeros accurately reports the status and results of its commercial,
clinical and development programs. The company continues to focus on
growing its sales of OMIDRIA® (phenylephrine and ketorolac)
1%/0.3%, to advancing OMS721, its lead MASP-2 inhibitor, through Phase 3
clinical development, including subcutaneous and intravenous
formulations, and to progressing its pipeline of additional clinical and
preclinical programs.
About Omeros Corporation
Omeros is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering,
developing and commercializing both small-molecule and protein
therapeutics for large-market as well as orphan indications targeting
inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous
system. Part of its proprietary PharmacoSurgery® platform,
the company’s first drug product, OMIDRIA® (phenylephrine and
ketorolac injection) 1% / 0.3%, was broadly launched in the U.S. in
April 2015. OMIDRIA is the first and only FDA-approved drug (1) for use
during cataract surgery or intraocular lens (IOL) replacement to
maintain pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis (pupil
constriction) and to reduce postoperative ocular pain and (2) that
contains an NSAID for intraocular use. In the European Union, the
European Commission has approved OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery and
lens replacement procedures to maintain mydriasis (pupil dilation),
prevent miosis (pupil constriction), and to reduce postoperative eye
pain. Omeros has multiple Phase 3 and Phase 2 clinical-stage development
programs focused on: complement-associated thrombotic microangiopathies;
complement-mediated glomerulonephropathies; Huntington’s disease and
cognitive impairment; and addictive and compulsive disorders. In
addition, Omeros has a proprietary G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR)
platform and controls 54 new GPCR drug targets and corresponding
compounds, a number of which are in preclinical development. The company
also exclusively possesses a novel antibody-generating platform.
