Takeda (TKPYY) CEO Faces Increasing Pressure From Investors as His Closest Ally Retires



6/29/2017 5:49:50 AM

OSAKA -- Takeda Pharmaceutical President Christophe Weber is under increasing pressure to prove that his rapidly globalizing Japanese company can return to earnings growth, a task the French-born CEO will have to face without the chairman who supported his rise.

Yasuchika Hasegawa retired as chairman at the close of Wednesday's shareholders meeting but will stick around with the title of corporate counselor. Stockholders angry over the drugmaker's lackluster earnings performance on his watch tried to abolish the new post, making for a tense moment at the meeting in Osaka.

