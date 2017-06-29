 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Investors Urge Mylan (MYL)'s Chairman and Director to Step Down



6/29/2017

An investor group led by New York City's comptroller called for Mylan NV's Chairman Robert Coury and Director Wendy Cameron to step down, as part of a campaign against the firm's executive pay packages and high prices for an allergy treatment.

More than a third of the investors voting at the generic drugmaker's annual meeting last week cast votes against Coury, while over half voted against Cameron—who heads Mylan's compensation committee, a letter reviewed by Reuters shows.

"We believe Mylan's independent directors must act swiftly—or risk further erosion in shareowner confidence and value," the investors wrote in the letter to Mylan's independent directors.

