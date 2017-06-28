|
MILabs Installs Cutting-Edge U-CT At National Yang-Ming University
MILabs installs its industry-leading microCT system at The Center of Excellence for Translational Imaging at National Yang-Ming University in Taipei of East Asia.
“With the recent installation of the MILabs U-CT system, we have now access to advanced X-ray CT imaging for medical and industrial applications”, states Skye Hsin-Hsien Yeh, PhD., Assistant Researcher of the Brain Research Center and the Director of Translational Imaging Lab.
“The MILabs U-CT system provides advanced features such as high-resolution scans at low radiation doses and improved contrast by using dual-energy beams in a single scan. It also offers very fast imaging speeds for high-throughput scanning with excellent image quality. The system offers capabilities we need for various applications in rodent models such as cardiac imaging, brain perfusion imaging in ischaemic stroke, brain tumour assessments, hepatocellular carcinoma or renal lesion detection and the determination of ratio of body fat over lean tissue. As you can see, the U-CT system can perform a lot of interesting applications.” Dr. Yeh said.
Dr. Yeh adds that The Center of Excellence for Translational Imaging is also launching programs for the evaluation of the treatment or prevention of osteoporosis and for multimodality imaging with Optical/PET/CT, Optical/PET/CT/MRI and Optical/Autoradiography techniques.
Dr. Yeh was also impressed with the fact that the U-CT system is a solid metal-bodied system designed to eliminate external radiation exposure while keeping a sharp design style highlighted by fine painting. “I got to say it is a good-looking smart machine”, she smiled.
Another reason why Dr. Yeh chose the MILabs U-CT system was its upgradeability. The Center is planning to employ SPECT/CT in the near future and with the current U-CT system, the researchers can already start their projects with CT imaging. “I personally have strong confidence in MILabs’ SPECT technology. It is really high-tech and MILabs made
a big leap forward for using molecular imaging in nuclear medicine and I am sure that such a SPECT/CT system would be very helpful for our R&D with SPECT tracers.”
About MILabs
MILabs B.V. (Utrecht, the Netherlands) provides high-end molecular imaging solutions for biomedical and pharmaceutical research. Today these systems contribute worldwide to the development of new diagnostic solutions and therapies for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiac and neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, visit www.milabs.com
