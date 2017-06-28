PerkinElmer (PKI) Release: Groundbreaking Multi-Center Clinical Trial Confirms Low-Dose Aspirin Therapy Reduces Rate Of Pre-Term Preeclampsia

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PerkinElmer,
Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world,
today announced the publication of the Fetal Medicine Foundation’s
(FMF’s) Project
“ASPRE” study results in The New England Journal of Medicine.
These compelling findings revealed that administering low-dose aspirin
(150 mg) led to a 62% reduction in the rate of pre-term preeclampsia
(resulting in delivery before 37 weeks). In addition, the study found an
82% reduction in the rate of early preeclampsia (resulting in delivery
before 34 weeks).
“While we don’t expect a single miracle cure for preeclampsia, we’re
excited that women and their healthcare providers can reasonably
consider aspirin as a proven intervention for many pregnancies at risk
for pre-term delivery due to preeclampsia”
The FMF’s three-year Project “ASPRE” study, sponsored by the Seventh
Framework Programme of the European Union, examined the impact of 1st
trimester prediction combined with low-dose aspirin therapy for the
prevention of pre-term preeclampsia. The FMF selected PerkinElmer’s
highly sensitive DELFIA® Xpress PlGF
1-2-3™ assay, which is optimized for first trimester prediction of
preeclampsia, for this study. This assay is designed for public or
private clinics and hospital laboratories and combines first trimester
blood test results with ultrasound and blood pressure measurements,
along with known prior maternal risk factors.
The ASPRE study provides compelling evidence that screening (a
combination of biochemical markers, biophysical markers and maternal
history) at weeks 11-14 during pregnancy, coupled with administering
low-dose aspirin to those found to be at risk for preeclampsia, can help
reduce the rate of pre-term birth and delay or prevent preeclampsia.
“This extensive study is definitive proof that women can take simple
measures in the 1st Trimester of pregnancy to significantly
reduce their chances of developing pre-term preeclampsia,” said
Professor Kypros Nicolaides, Director of Harris Birthright Research
Centre for Fetal Medicine at King's College London and Chairman of the
Fetal Medicine Foundation. “PerkinElmer’s DELFIA Xpress PlGF 1-2-3 assay
enabled us to identify those women, at high risk, who would benefit from
the administration of low-dose aspirin throughout their pregnancy. This
screening test now needs to be become standard of care in all countries.”
Globally, preeclampsia and other hypertensive disorders of pregnancy are
leading causes of maternal and infant illness and death. By conservative
estimates, these disorders are responsible for 76,000 maternal and
500,000 infant deaths each year, according to the Preeclampsia
Foundation.1
Preeclampsia is usually characterized by a sudden increase in blood
pressure and protein in the urine, which can occur after the 20th week
of pregnancy and often results in pre-term birth. It can lead to
convulsions (eclampsia), renal or liver failure, cardiac, pulmonary and
other maternal health complications. Preeclampsia, especially before 37
weeks, often contributes to health complications for the baby including
growth restriction, developmental delays due to their prematurity, or
even death2.
“While we don’t expect a single miracle cure for preeclampsia, we’re
excited that women and their healthcare providers can reasonably
consider aspirin as a proven intervention for many pregnancies at risk
for pre-term delivery due to preeclampsia,” said Eleni Tsigas, Executive
Director, Preeclampsia Foundation. “This study enhances the evidence
base for recommendations already made by the American College of
Obstetricians (ACOG) and the United States Preventative Services Task
Force.”
“As a global leader in prenatal screening for more than 30 years and the
first company to offer a preeclampsia screening assay for the first
trimester, our key role in this groundbreaking study is helping improve
health outcomes for expectant mothers and their babies,” said Prahlad
Singh, Senior Vice President and President, Diagnostics, PerkinElmer.
“With this latest research underscoring the need for first trimester
screening for preeclampsia, we are committed to working with
governmental bodies and professional organizations to help implement
this critical prenatal test for the benefit of all pregnant women.”
PerkinElmer’s global diagnostics portfolio focuses on: reproductive
health, infectious disease screening and genomics offerings for oncology
and other molecular tests through its wide range of instruments,
reagents, assay platforms and software offerings.
