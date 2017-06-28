Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) Raises $1.8 Million In Private Placement Led By Executive Officers, Board Members And Strategic Investor

STONY BROOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied
DNA Sciences, Inc. (“Applied DNA,” “the Company,” NASDAQ: APDN),
announces today that it has entered into subscription agreements for a
private placement of its Common Stock, par value $.001 per share, with a
group of investors, including a key customer and all of the Company’s
Executive Officers and members of the Board of Directors (the
“Investors”). The private placement is expected to close with respect to
each investor by July 28, 2017.
As a result of the private placement, the Company will issue and sell
1,025,574 shares of common stock at a price of $1.76 per share (the
“Purchase Price”) for total expected gross proceeds of $1,805,000. The
Purchase Price represents the greatest of (i) $1.00, (ii)
the volume-weighted average closing price at the end of each trading day
of the Common Stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market for the period from
June 21, 2017 through June 27, 2017) or (iii) the closing bid price of
the Common Stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market on June 27, 2017. The
issuance of the Common Stock will be exempt from the registration
requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to Section 4(a)(2)
of such Securities Act and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and such
Common Stock will therefore be restricted. Each investor will give
representations that he or it was an “accredited investor” (as defined
under Rule 501 of Regulation D) and that he or it is purchasing such
securities without a present view toward a distribution of the
securities. In addition, there was no general solicitation conducted in
connection with the offer and sale of the securities.
Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA, stated, “I am
extremely pleased with the investment and support received from our
management team, the Board and a key customer in joining me in
strengthening the Company’s balance sheet to give us additional
resources with which to execute on our growth strategy. This investment
was done without any discount or preference, without warrants or banking
fees, offering the best value for the Company and for existing
investors.”
The Company intends to use the aggregate net proceeds from the private
placement for general corporate purposes, including working capital,
capital expenditures, business development and research and development.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About Applied DNA
Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply
chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product
genotyping and DNA mass production for diagnostics and therapeutics.
We make life real and safe by providing innovative, molecular-based
technology solutions and services that can help protect products,
brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of companies,
governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and
diversion. The proprietary DNA-based “CertainT™” platform can be used to
identify, tag, test, and track products, to help assure authenticity,
origin, traceability, sustainability and quality of products. SigNature®
DNA describes the core technology ingredient that is at the heart of a
family of uncopyable, security and authentication solutions such as
SigNature® T and fiberTyping®, targeted toward
textiles and apparel, BackTrac™ and DNAnet®, for anti-theft
and loss prevention, and digitalDNA®, providing powerful
track-and-trace. All provide a forensic chain of evidence, and can be
used to prosecute perpetrators. Applied DNA Sciences is also engaged in
the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences using the
polymerase chain reaction.
The Company’s common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol APDN,
and its warrants are listed under the symbol APDNW.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements made by APDN in this press release may be
“forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe APDN’s
future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on
assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of
which are beyond the control of APDN. Actual results could differ
materially from those projected due to our short operating history,
limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, market
competition and various other factors detailed from time to time in
APDN’s SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K
filed on December 6, 2016, and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form
10-Q filed on February 9, 2017, and May 11, 2017 which are available at www.sec.gov.
APDN undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking
statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the
date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless
otherwise required by law.