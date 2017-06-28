Addgene Upgrades Plasmid Maps With Snapgene Server Software

Addgene and GSL Biotech Collaborate to Help Scientists Streamline Plasmid Display and Analysis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Addgene, a nonprofit plasmid repository dedicated to sharing plasmids and accelerating research, announced today that plasmid map and sequence displays on their website will be powered by GSL Biotech’s SnapGene Server software. These updates allow Addgene users to quickly analyze plasmid features through easy-to-read interfaces. The new maps will annotate common plasmid features, such as resistance genes, tags, and Cas9, based on SnapGene’s extensive feature library. Additionally, the software gives users the ability to download sequence files in GenBank format and also in SnapGene’s .dna format, which can be read by the free SnapGene Viewer program.

“Addgene is excited to work with GSL Biotech and their SnapGene Server software,” said Joanne Kamens, Executive Director of Addgene. “Giving our users the ability to identify which of the plasmids in the repository have the features they need for their upcoming experiments will enable them to complete their experiments faster and accelerate their research. We hope the SnapGene powered plasmid maps and sequence displays will greatly improve user experiences on our website.”

“GSL Biotech is thrilled to partner with Addgene on this project,” said Aline Glick, VP of Product Management at GSL Biotech. “Addgene provides a wonderful service to the research community, and we’re proud that our customers around the world have been contributing to Addgene’s plasmid collection for many years. Our company was founded by scientists who share Addgene’s vision to make science move faster, and clean, accurate plasmid visualization is part of that equation. We’re pleased that Addgene runs SnapGene for their internal use, and delighted that Addgene customers will now have easy access to those visualization tools on Addgene.org.”

Addgene and GSL Biotech will continue to work together in the coming months to build out the plasmid sequence analysis tools available at Addgene.org. Both companies are dedicated to improving data accessibility and look forward to further enabling scientists through this fruitful collaboration.

About Addgene

Addgene is a 501(c)3 nonprofit biorepository dedicated to facilitating scientific discoveries by operating a plasmid library for researchers. The repository contains over 53,000 plasmids contributed by 3,300 research labs around the world. Over a half million plasmids have been distributed to more than 90 countries by Addgene - with 11,000 plasmids currently shipping each month. Addgene also provides ready-to-use AAV and lentivirus preparations of commonly requested plasmids as a service to scientists - saving them time and providing thorough quality control. By authenticating, storing, archiving, and distributing plasmids, virus, and their associated data, Addgene is creating a lasting resource for research and discovery scientists around the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.addgene.org/.

About GSL Biotech

GSL Biotech was founded by scientists and software designers to meet the everyday needs of molecular biologists. GSL's SnapGene desktop software (snapgene.com) is used in virtually every major research institution, and in more than half of the largest pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide. The software provides a simple yet powerful way for researchers to plan, visualize, document, and share their everyday molecular biology procedures. Free trials of the software are available from the SnapGene website.

In addition to SnapGene, GSL Biotech offers the free SnapGene Viewer, which includes the key visualization tools of SnapGene and allows researchers to make DNA maps and design primers, as well as SnapGene Server, which allows interactive DNA maps to be displayed in a web browser.

For more information, please visit http://www.snapgene.com/.