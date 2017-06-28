Addgene Upgrades Plasmid Maps With Snapgene Server Software

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Addgene,
a nonprofit plasmid repository dedicated to sharing plasmids and
accelerating research, announced today that plasmid map and sequence
displays on their website will be powered by GSL Biotech’s SnapGene
Server software. These updates allow Addgene users to quickly
analyze plasmid features through easy-to-read interfaces. The new maps
will annotate common plasmid features, such as resistance genes, tags,
and Cas9, based on SnapGene’s extensive feature library. Additionally,
the software gives users the ability to download sequence files in
GenBank format and also in SnapGene’s .dna format, which can be read by
the free SnapGene Viewer program.
“Addgene is excited to work with GSL Biotech and their SnapGene Server
software,” said Joanne Kamens, Executive Director of Addgene. “Giving
our users the ability to identify which of the plasmids in the
repository have the features they need for their upcoming experiments
will enable them to complete their experiments faster and accelerate
their research. We hope the SnapGene powered plasmid maps and sequence
displays will greatly improve user experiences on our website.”
“GSL Biotech is thrilled to partner with Addgene on this project,” said
Aline Glick, VP of Product Management at GSL Biotech. “Addgene provides
a wonderful service to the research community, and we’re proud that our
customers around the world have been contributing to Addgene’s plasmid
collection for many years. Our company was founded by scientists who
share Addgene’s vision to make science move faster, and clean, accurate
plasmid visualization is part of that equation. We’re pleased that
Addgene runs SnapGene for their internal use, and delighted that Addgene
customers will now have easy access to those visualization tools on
Addgene.org.”
Addgene and GSL Biotech will continue to work together in the coming
months to build out the plasmid sequence analysis tools available at
Addgene.org. Both companies are dedicated to improving data
accessibility and look forward to further enabling scientists through
this fruitful collaboration.
About Addgene
Addgene
is a 501(c)3 nonprofit biorepository dedicated to facilitating
scientific discoveries by operating a plasmid library for researchers.
The repository contains over 53,000 plasmids contributed by 3,300
research labs around the world. Over a half million plasmids have been
distributed to more than 90 countries by Addgene - with 11,000 plasmids
currently shipping each month. Addgene also provides ready-to-use
AAV and lentivirus preparations of commonly requested plasmids as a
service to scientists - saving them time and providing thorough quality
control. By authenticating, storing, archiving, and distributing
plasmids, virus, and their associated data, Addgene is creating a
lasting resource for research and discovery scientists around the world.
For more information, please visit https://www.addgene.org/.
About GSL Biotech
GSL
Biotech was founded by scientists and software designers to meet the
everyday needs of molecular biologists. GSL's SnapGene desktop software (snapgene.com)
is used in virtually every major research institution, and in more than
half of the largest pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide. The
software provides a simple yet powerful way for researchers to plan,
visualize, document, and share their everyday molecular biology
procedures. Free
trials of the software are available from the SnapGene website.
In addition to SnapGene, GSL Biotech offers the free SnapGene
Viewer, which includes the key visualization tools of SnapGene and
allows researchers to make DNA maps and design primers, as well as SnapGene
Server, which allows interactive DNA maps to be displayed in a web
browser.
For more information, please visit http://www.snapgene.com/.