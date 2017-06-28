 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Magellan Health Announces Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call



6/28/2017 10:41:19 AM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that it will report its earnings for the second quarter ended on June 30, 2017 at approximately 6:30 a.m. Eastern on Friday, July 28, 2017. At 8:30 a.m. Eastern on the same day, Magellan's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss earnings and other information.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-800-857-1812 approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. The conference call will also be available live via webcast at Magellan's investor relations page at MagellanHealth.com.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through August 28, 2017. This replay may be accessed by dialing 1-866-467-2412 (domestic) or 1-203-369-1448 (international). A replay of the webcast will also be available at the site listed above for 30 days, beginning approximately two hours after its conclusion.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

Magellan Health, Inc.
Media Contact:
Colleen Flanagan Johnson, 860-507-1923
cefjohnson@magellanhealth.com
or
Investor Contact:
Joe Bogdan, 860-507-1910
jbogdan@magellanhealth.com


Read at BioSpace.com


