Magellan Health Announces Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan
Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that it will report its
earnings for the second quarter ended on June 30, 2017 at
approximately 6:30 a.m. Eastern on Friday, July 28, 2017. At 8:30
a.m. Eastern on the same day, Magellan's management will host a
conference call and webcast to discuss earnings and other information.
To participate in the conference call, dial 1-800-857-1812 approximately
10 minutes before the start of the call. The conference call will also
be available live via webcast at Magellan's investor relations page at MagellanHealth.com.
A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of
the call through August 28, 2017. This replay may be accessed by dialing
1-866-467-2412 (domestic) or 1-203-369-1448 (international). A replay of
the webcast will also be available at the site listed above for 30 days,
beginning approximately two hours after its conclusion.
About Magellan Health
Magellan
Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most
complex areas of health, including special populations, complete
pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan
supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology,
while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are
necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers
include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers,
labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party
administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.
