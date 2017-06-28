Magellan Health Announces Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that it will report its earnings for the second quarter ended on June 30, 2017 at approximately 6:30 a.m. Eastern on Friday, July 28, 2017. At 8:30 a.m. Eastern on the same day, Magellan's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss earnings and other information.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-800-857-1812 approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. The conference call will also be available live via webcast at Magellan's investor relations page at MagellanHealth.com.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through August 28, 2017. This replay may be accessed by dialing 1-866-467-2412 (domestic) or 1-203-369-1448 (international). A replay of the webcast will also be available at the site listed above for 30 days, beginning approximately two hours after its conclusion.

