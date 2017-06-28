McKesson (MCK) Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) today reaffirmed its earnings guidance
for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 and the underlying key
assumptions provided in its press release on May 18, 2017.
McKesson is hosting its Investor Day today in Boston, Massachusetts. A
webcast of the presentation is available through McKesson’s website, www.mckesson.com,
live from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM ET today and on replay afterwards.
Risk Factors
Except for historical information contained in this press release,
matters discussed may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those projected, anticipated or implied. These statements may be
identified by their use of forward-looking terminology such as
“believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “seeks”,
“approximately”, “intends”, “plans”, “estimates” or the negative of
these words or other comparable terminology. The discussion of financial
trends, strategy, plans or intentions may also include forward-looking
statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks and
uncertainties; however, the most significant of these risks and
uncertainties are described in the company’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and
Form 8-K reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and
include, but are not limited to: changes in the U.S. healthcare industry
and regulatory environment; managing foreign expansion, including the
related operating, economic, political and regulatory risks; changes in
the Canadian healthcare industry and regulatory environment; exposure to
European economic conditions, including recent austerity measures taken
by certain European governments; changes in the European regulatory
environment with respect to privacy and data protection regulations;
fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the company’s ability
to successfully identify, consummate, finance and integrate
acquisitions; the performance of the company’s investment in Change
Healthcare; the company’s ability to manage and complete divestitures;
material adverse resolution of pending legal proceedings; competition
and industry consolidation; substantial defaults in payment or a
material reduction in purchases by, or the loss of, a large customer or
group purchasing organization; the loss of government contracts as a
result of compliance or funding challenges; public health issues in the
U.S. or abroad; cyberattack, natural disaster, or malfunction of
sophisticated internal computer systems to perform as designed; the
adequacy of insurance to cover property loss or liability claims; the
company’s proprietary products and services may not be adequately
protected, and its products and solutions may be found to infringe on
the rights of others; system errors or failure of our technology
products or services to conform to specifications; disaster or other
event causing interruption of customer access to data residing in our
service centers; changes in circumstances that could impair our goodwill
or intangible assets; new or revised tax legislation or challenges to
our tax positions; general economic conditions, including changes in the
financial markets that may affect the availability and cost of credit to
the company, its customers or suppliers; changes in accounting
principles generally accepted in the United States of America;
withdrawal from participation in multiemployer pension plans or if such
plans are reported to have underfunded liabilities; inability to realize
the expected benefits from the company’s restructuring and business
process initiatives; difficulties with outsourcing and similar third
party relationships; risks associated with the company’s retail
expansion; and the company’s inability to keep existing retail store
locations or open new retail locations in desirable places. The reader
should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which
speak only as of the date they are first made. Except to the extent
required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly
release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements
to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect
the occurrence of unanticipated events.
About McKesson Corporation
McKesson Corporation, currently ranked 5th on the FORTUNE
500, is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions,
retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare
information technology. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical
manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other
organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical
products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right
time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared
principles, our employees work every day to innovate and deliver
opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful — all
for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named the “Most
Admired Company” in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a
“Best
Place to Work” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly
company by Military Friendly. For more information, visit www.mckesson.com.