Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc. Selected To Join The Prestigious Stanford-Backed Startx Community

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc. (“Immune-Onc”), a new biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing immuno-oncology therapeutics, announced that StartX has selected the Company and its co-founders to participate in the StartX Med Accelerator Summer 2017 Program. This is one of the world’s top startup accelerator programs conducted by StartX, a Stanford University-affiliated nonprofit organization.

Founded in 2016, Immune-Onc is applying the latest scientific insights and extensive industry expertise in drug development to advance novel immuno-oncology products and bring new treatment options to cancer patients. The Company, supported by strategic collaborations with leading investigators from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and University of Texas, among others, is building a promising pipeline of therapeutic antibodies targeting the tumor microenvironment.

“Immune-Onc is developing a strong portfolio of innovative immuno-oncology drugs with first-in-class potential,” said Dr. Andrew Lee, co-founder of StartX Med. “With the wealth of industry expertise in drug discovery and development coupled with relentless focus on execution, they will be achieving exciting new milestones while working with StartX.”

StartX is an educational non-profit organization with the mission to accelerate the development of top entrepreneurs in the Stanford University network. Their highly-competitive program has historically accepted approximately 8 percent of applicants. StartX Med is a medical and life science vertical within the StartX accelerator. Over 120 StartX Med companies have raised $740M and obtained 7 FDA approvals in the past 4 years. StartX is industry- and stage-agnostic and provides exclusive access to the Stanford-StartX Fund, backed by Stanford University and Stanford Health Care. The organization collects no fees and takes zero equity.

“We are honored and excited to be selected by StartX, one of the leading accelerators in the world. This is a great opportunity for Immune-Onc to leverage the powerful networks, resources and funding available through StartX,” commented Dr. Charlene Liao, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Immune-Onc. “We look forward to joining StartX and contributing to this prestigious community.”

"StartX is a movement that empowers founders and entrepreneurs,” said Joseph Huang, CEO of StartX. “We are pleased to welcome Immune-Onc co-founders to the StartX community.”

About StartX

StartX is a 501(c)(3) Stanford-affiliated nonprofit in Silicon Valley that runs one of the world’s top startup accelerator programs. Its mission is to advance the development of the best entrepreneurs through experiential education and peer learning. Since launching in 2010, StartX has supported more than 450 companies and over 1000 entrepreneurs, from early to pre-IPO stage, working across a wide spectrum of industries. StartX and StartX Med, dedicated to medical and biotechnology innovation, provide founders with access to a powerful network of entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, and industry partners, along with office space and a variety of other resources. Based in Palo Alto, the accelerator also operates StartX-QB3 Labs and the Stanford-StartX Fund. www.startx.com

About Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc.

Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc. (“Immune-Onc”) is a newly established biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutic antibodies for cancer treatment. The Company is applying the latest scientific insights and expertise in drug development to advance novel immuno-oncology products and bring new treatment options to cancer patients. The company was founded in 2016 with headquarters in Palo Alto, California. www.immune-onc.com