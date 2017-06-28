Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc. Selected To Join The Prestigious Stanford-Backed Startx Community

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc. (“Immune-Onc”), a new biopharmaceutical
company focused on advancing immuno-oncology therapeutics, announced
that StartX has selected the Company and its co-founders to participate
in the StartX
Med Accelerator Summer 2017 Program. This is one of the world’s top
startup accelerator programs conducted by StartX, a Stanford
University-affiliated nonprofit organization.
Founded in 2016, Immune-Onc is applying the latest scientific insights
and extensive industry expertise in drug development to advance novel
immuno-oncology products and bring new treatment options to cancer
patients. The Company, supported by strategic collaborations with
leading investigators from Albert
Einstein College of Medicine and University
of Texas, among others, is building a promising pipeline of
therapeutic antibodies targeting the tumor microenvironment.
“Immune-Onc is developing a strong portfolio of innovative
immuno-oncology drugs with first-in-class potential,” said Dr. Andrew
Lee, co-founder of StartX Med. “With the wealth of industry expertise in
drug discovery and development coupled with relentless focus on
execution, they will be achieving exciting new milestones while working
with StartX.”
StartX is an educational non-profit organization with the mission to
accelerate the development of top entrepreneurs in the Stanford
University network. Their highly-competitive program has historically
accepted approximately 8 percent of applicants. StartX
Med is a medical and life science vertical within the StartX
accelerator. Over 120 StartX Med companies have raised $740M and
obtained 7 FDA approvals in the past 4 years. StartX is industry- and
stage-agnostic and provides exclusive access to the Stanford-StartX
Fund, backed by Stanford University and Stanford Health Care. The
organization collects no fees and takes zero equity.
“We are honored and excited to be selected by StartX, one of the leading
accelerators in the world. This is a great opportunity for Immune-Onc to
leverage the powerful networks, resources and funding available through
StartX,” commented Dr. Charlene Liao, Co-Founder and Chief Executive
Officer of Immune-Onc. “We look forward to joining StartX and
contributing to this prestigious community.”
"StartX is a movement that empowers founders and entrepreneurs,” said
Joseph Huang, CEO of StartX. “We are pleased to welcome Immune-Onc
co-founders to the StartX community.”
About StartX
StartX is a 501(c)(3) Stanford-affiliated nonprofit in Silicon
Valley that runs one of the world’s top startup accelerator programs.
Its mission is to advance the development of the best entrepreneurs
through experiential education and peer learning. Since launching in
2010, StartX has supported more than 450 companies and over 1000
entrepreneurs, from early to pre-IPO stage, working across a wide
spectrum of industries. StartX and StartX Med, dedicated to medical and
biotechnology innovation, provide founders with access to a powerful
network of entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, and industry partners,
along with office space and a variety of other resources. Based in Palo
Alto, the accelerator also operates StartX-QB3 Labs and the
Stanford-StartX Fund. www.startx.com
About Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc.
Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc. (“Immune-Onc”) is a newly
established biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative
therapeutic antibodies for cancer treatment. The Company is applying the
latest scientific insights and expertise in drug development to advance
novel immuno-oncology products and bring new treatment
options to cancer patients. The company was founded in 2016 with
headquarters in Palo Alto, California. www.immune-onc.com