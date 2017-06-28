U.S. Patent Office To Confirm Kite Pharma (KITE)’s Seminal Eshhar CAR-T Patent

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kite Pharma, Inc., (Nasdaq:KITE), a leading cell therapy company, today
announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has
provided a Notice of Intent to issue an Ex Parte Reexamination
Certificate that confirms the patentability of amended claims presented
in U.S. Patent No. 7,741,465, known as the Eshhar ‘465 patent. The
Eshhar ‘465 patent, exclusively licensed by Kite in 2013, protects the
axicabtagene ciloleucel franchise and may impact competitive CAR-T
therapies.
“This notice by the USPTO outlining its intent to confirm the Eshhar
patent further asserts the pioneering role of Dr. Zelig Eshhar in
developing CAR-T technology,” said Arie Belldegrun, MD, FACS, Chairman,
President and Chief Executive Officer of Kite. “Our significant patent
portfolio, combined with our positive data and industry-leading
manufacturing process, reinforces our position as one of the foremost
companies in cell therapy.”
The Eshhar ‘465 patent term continues to June 2027, not including
certain potential extensions. Kite’s growing intellectual property
portfolio now encompasses more than 200 patent assets relating to its
broad cell therapy pipeline and manufacturing excellence.
Axicabtagene ciloleucel is the first engineered cell therapy to be
reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in aggressive
non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL). The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User
Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of November 29, 2017.
About axicabtagene ciloleucel
Kite's lead product candidate, axicabtagene ciloleucel, is an
investigational therapy in which a patient's T cells are engineered to
express a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) to target the antigen CD19, a
protein expressed on the cell surface of B-cell lymphomas and leukemias,
and redirect the T cells to kill cancer cells. Axicabtagene ciloleucel
has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation status for diffuse
large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), transformed follicular lymphoma (TFL),
and primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) and Priority Medicines (PRIME) regulatory
support for DLBCL in the EU.
About Kite
Kite is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of
innovative cancer immunotherapies with a goal of providing rapid,
long-term durable response and eliminating the burden of chronic care.
The company is focused on chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell
receptor (TCR) engineered cell therapies designed to empower the immune
system's ability to recognize and kill tumors. Kite is based in Santa
Monica, CA. For more information on Kite, please visit www.kitepharma.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of
the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. The press release may, in some cases, use terms such as
"predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue,"
"estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may,"
"could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey
uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include
statements regarding intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses
or current expectations concerning, among other things: Kite's ability
to enforce its patents and Kite's expectations regarding its ability to
obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product
candidates, and the timing and ability of obtaining regulatory approval
and commercially launching axicabtagene ciloleucel. Various factors may
cause differences between Kite's expectations and actual results as
discussed in greater detail in Kite's filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, including without limitation in its Form 10-Q for
the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Any forward-looking statements that
are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press
release. Kite assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking
statements whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, after the date of this press release.